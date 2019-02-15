It’s the Love Shack, baby, Sinful times at The Wedgewood Rooms, and The Renegade Project on the radio in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

It’s been a big week for festivals in Portsmouth.

Victorious and South Central festival both announced an extensive list of artists. August bank holiday weekend’s Victorious Festival will see the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental, Bloc Party, The Vaccines, The Hives, Basement Jaxx and The Specials – with another headliner still to come. Meanwhile, South Central, taking the place of Mutiny Festival in May, announced Craig David, Sean Paul, John Newman, Example, Armand Van Helden, The Hunna and John Newman, with a shift in focus towards live bands as well as an extensive amount of DJs. 2019 is going to be another huge year.

However this side of the calendar, Sin! host their residency at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road tonight. Standing proud as the largest free club night in Portsmouth, there will be plenty of anthems – expect love to be a big theme this week. It runs from 11pm until 2.30am with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on the drum and bass front tonight, The Banksy and Dunn Drum and Bass Radio Show on The Fort Radio will host special guest Broken Beats (which is me!) for The Renegade Project Take over. Banksy was The Guide Awards’ runner-up for Best DJ this year and has supported the likes of Roni Size, Goldie and LTJ Bukem in the past year. Expect a broad variety of drum and bass with plenty of choppy drum breaks and intense basslines. Tune in from 8pm until 10pm with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow at Acapulco in Albert Road, funk maestro DJ Warren hosts Love Shack, a free entry club night from 7pm until midnight and promises to bring eyebrow-raising soul, funk, disco and house classics all night long. More details at facebook.com.

For University of Portsmouth students, Monday evening’s Live at The Waterhole is a one off charity event at the Students’ Union to raise money for the charity Dig Deep which provide schools and communities in rural Kenya with access to efficient water and sanitation. The line-up features Hallan, Coastal Pho and Just Lucy. Tickets are only £3, and entry is 7pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.