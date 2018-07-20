Jerk Jam brings good food, good music and good vibes to Titchfield

It started with a bunch of friends enjoying their favourite food and music.

But now the Jerk Jam is in its fourth year and boasts a top line-up of reggae and dance acts, as well as plenty of fine Caribbean food.

Founder Romany Muirhead says: ‘There is so much for people to do and everyone enjoys coming along. Even last year when it rained we still had hundreds of people turn up, so if the hot weather stays as it is at the moment then I think we are in for a busy weekend.’

Across the three stages will be sets by Bob Marley tribute act Legend, soul star Omar, veteran techno acts Altern8 and 808 State, hip-hop hero DJ Format as well as a whole host of local acts.

On the food front, the Jerk Off cooking competition where 12 cooks go into a boxing ring and make their best jerk-style food is a highlight. The audience samples each chef’s creations before voting for their favourite.

There are also plenty of children’s activities, which are all free once on site.

Children’s tickets are £10, over 16s are £25.

Jerk Jam

Houndhill Farm, Titchfield

Saturday, July 21

jerkjam.co.uk