Jerry Williams is getting ready to head out (South by South) West

Hot prospect Jerry Williams is playing an intimate warm-up gig for her appearance at the prestigious South by South West Festival in Austin, Texas.

Jerry has been invited to play there later this month by BBC introducing and has been running a Pledgemusic campaign to help fund the cost of getting her and her band Stateside.

The campaign has topped more than 80 per cent, but there is only a week left for Jerry to reach her target.

The Portsmouth singer-songwriter has sold out The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, and played to thousands at the Victorious Festival, but this is a rare chance to see her perform in an intimate setting.

As Jerry says: ‘I am super-excited to have the opportunity to play at SXSW. However, as an unsigned artist, the cost of this trip to take myself and my band out there is huge. Your help would honestly make me cry with joy as this opportunity is unbelievable and I’d love you all to be a part of it.'

Check out her campaign page at pledgemusic.com/projects/jerry-williams.

Casemates Studio, Hilsea

Sunday, March 4

book.events/jerrywilliams