Julia brings musical trio to city

GIRL power will be taking centre stage as three of the most successful female singer-songwriters to create the ultimate supergroup.

Portsmouth-born Julia Fordham has teamed up with Judie Tzuke and Beverley Craven to form the group Woman To Woman – and will take to the stage at the New Theatre Royal later this year.

Julia Fordham started her career as a backing singer for Kim Wilde and Mari Wilson in the early 1980s, before breaking through as a solo artist in 1988 with her bittersweet, emotive ballad Happy Ever After.

Judie Tzuke first shot to stardom thanks to her 1979 top 20 hit Stay With Me Till Dawn, which was followed by four further Official Singles Chart entries.

Judie has supported Elton John on tour and is a former Glastonbury headliner.

As for Beverley Craven, her shot to stardom came in the early 1990s, when she achieved massive success with atmospheric piano ballad Promise Me, a romantic favourite with a catchy chorus that spent six weeks in the top 10 – with her debut album allowing her to take home the coveted award for Best British Newcomer at the BRIT Awards in 1992.

On November 24, the trio will be performing at the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth, as part of their Woman To Woman tour.

The tour will see the group accompanied by a world-class five-piece band and, at select concerts, a 20-piece string orchestra.

Almost all dates prior to the trio’s appearance at the New Theatre Royal have already sold out, with demand leading to second leg of the tour in 2019.

The single Safe - released in April - was written by Judie and Beth Nielsen Chapman. Its first airing on Graham Norton’s show on BBC Radio Two was met with huge acclaim, going straight to number one on the iTunes Vocal Chart.

Now, in tandem with the tour, the women have recorded a 10-track studio album.

The album is due for release on October 26

To purchase tickets to see Woman To Woman, go to newtheatreroyal.com/whats-on.