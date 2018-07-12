Live music at Southsea Bandstand will go ahead this on Sunday 

ORGANISERS have confirmed live music will be returning to Southsea Bandstand this weekend.

The team behind the event said on Tuesday no performances would be taking place on Sunday because of the Fifa World Cup final, which kicks off at 4pm on Sunday.

However, in a Facebook message shared today, it was confirmed the fixtures are back on.

A spokesperson for Live at the Bandstand said: ‘This Sunday back by popular demand, this Sunday’s Live at the Bandstand event is on.

‘Headlining are the dub reggae heavyweights Backbeat Soundsystem. Support comes from Portsmouth’s finest The Silhouettes (live) and beats and swing/dub clash favourite Tom Mayhem.’

On Tuesday, organisers had said: ‘Sorry – due to the World Cup final, this Sunday’s bandstand has been cancelled.’

Music on Sunday will begin at Southsea Bandstand from 1pm.