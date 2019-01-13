Local band releases debut single

LOCAL band White Noise Fanatics has released its debut single on all major digital platforms and streaming services.

The single, City by the Sea, was one of the first songs that the band wrote and was released on Friday.

Lead vocalist, Aled, said ‘We travel a lot and it’s always nice to come back to Portsmouth. It doesn’t matter whether we’re in London or abroad, when you’re on the home stretch and you can see Portsmouth in the distance, it’s a nice feeling.’

White Noise Fanatics will headline at Portsmouth Guildhall on February 23.