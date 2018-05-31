Looking ahead on the Portsmouth club scene

As a regular attendee of gigs, club nights and festivals in Portsmouth, it was awful to hear of the two unfortunate young people who died at Mutiny Festival over the weekend.

Cancelling the festival's second day was no doubt a hard decision to make, but I believe it was the right one in respect to those affected and in the interest of everyone's safety.

My personal thoughts and concerns goes out to those affected by this tragedy. Any club and festival-goers affected by or worried about drug-related issues, please go to talktofrank.com and wearetheloop.org for more information.

On a much lighter note, the weekend kickstarts tonight at Zanzi, in Guildhall Walk, as fresh promoters Purple Coast present an end of exam blow-out with a fine blend of house, techno and disco from their resident DJs. Advance tickets are £3 or £4 on the door Go to facebook.com.

Meanwhile tomorrow, over at The Old Barn in Milton, Southern Exposure return to present Back To Love with headline DJ Smokin' Jo. Expect plenty of classic Balearic house from the house legend who has played everywhere from Space in Ibiza to Fabric in London. Groover Washington, Alex Savvides, Andy Mason and Tony Broad support. The event runs from 9pm until 3am and tickets cost £8.50 with more details at facebook.com.