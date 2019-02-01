Megan Linford is named Best Solo Act at The Guide Awards

The last time Megan Linford was nominated as Best Solo Act was in 2013 when she was just 16.

This year, though, the folk singer-songwriter, pictured with her band, won in a strong category. A regular performer at venues across the area, she also co-launched the Future Folk acoustic and spoken word nights in 2018.

‘I’m just really grateful,’ she says of winning. ‘I’m so passionate about the music scene in Portsmouth, and it’s nice for someone to give thanks back.

‘There were so many highlights last year, but starting our folk nights was a big one, because I love Portsmouth but I never really felt like I had a place in the scene, and there was never really anywhere for someone like me. To finally have a night that’s going down so well and where I can play with like-minded people is definitely up there.’

And she already has plenty lined up for 2019 including more Future Folk nights, several festival dates and recording an album.

Bella Estelle was runner-up.

The Best Solo Act category is sponsored by BH Live.