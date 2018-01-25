Music from Janacek, Mozart and Korngold

After entertaining more than 1,000 local school pupils in the afternoon, Ensemble 360 will be performing at the latest concert in the Portsmouth Chamber Music Series the same evening.

The evening programme pairs a remarkable septet by Janacek with a late-romantic piece by Korngold, with Mozart's wonderful wind quintet in between.

Expect superb quality music-making by Ensemble 360 who appear regularly on BBC Radio 3 and at some of the largest festivals and venues in England including Wigmore Hall and Buxton Festival.

The concert at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 from portsmouthguildhall.org.uk