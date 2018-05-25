Mutiny Festival 2018: Organisers warn of touts after four people buy same ticket

Have your say

WITH one day to go until Mutiny Festival, organisers have warned about ticket touts.

Craig David, Dizzee Rascal and Sean Paul are among the acts at this weekend’s festival in Cosham but four revellers won’t be able to join the festivities due to being duped by a tout.

A post on the Mutiny Facebook page said: ‘Please be warned touts are targeting this weekend!

‘We’ve just had to break it to 4 people that they’ve all bought the same one ticket from a tout and they won’t be able to get in.

‘Our final tickets / resale tickets have been frozen at the final tier price to help prevent this.

‘We can only guarantee purchases from mutinyfestivals.co.uk and official partners.’