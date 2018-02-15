Nation's favourite classical piece comes to the Guildhall

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, under guest conductor Christoph König, will perform Elgar’s Cello Eulogy at their next concert.

König is a conductor of deep intelligence and musicality who is widely admired for his sensitivity, clarity and elegant interpretations.

Written in the summer of 1919, the Cello Concerto represented, for Elgar, the angst, despair and disillusionment he felt after the First World War.

Elgar had been deeply affected by the war, the recent deaths of several of his old friends and the chronic pain he suffered from an ear condition made the composer acutely aware of his own advancing years.

The Cello Concerto is an audience favourite, its emotional depth and instrumental range of this piece make for an extraordinary concert experience. Elgar’s Cello Concerto will be performed by cellist Leonard Elschenbroich.

Described by the New York Times as 'a musician of great technical prowess, intellectual curiosity and expressive depth', he has established himself as one of the most charismatic cellists of his generation.

Dvořák’s Symphony No.9, From the New World was written in 1893, whilst he was working in America and it is arguably his most popular symphony. The New World Symphony is filled with numerous well known and recognisable melodies. The Largo holds a special claim to fame as the underlying music for Britain’s favourite television advert, Boy On The Bike for Hovis bread, directed by Ridley Scott.

Wagner composed Siegfried Idyll as a birthday present to his second wife Cosima in 1869 after the birth of their son Siegfried. He originally intended this piece to remain private, however, due to financial pressures he decided to sell the score to a publisher in 1878. With its realisation of love and affection, the work shows a side of the composer that is rarely seen in his operas. Instead of wild passion, this piece is a gentle song of contentment and a most personal and intimate expression of Wagner’s feelings.

Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday, February 22

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk