New country music festival comes to Portsmouth

AS COUNTRY music goes from strength-to-strength in the UK, a new three-day music festival celebrating the scene is coming to Southsea.

The brainchild of Portsmouth-based singer-songwriter Lily Garland, and Gaiety Bar owners Jacks Edwards and Trevor Bratty, it will take place at the venue on South Parade Pier from April 26-28.

Former Guide Awards Best Solo Act winner Lily said: ‘There are many incredible country music festivals in the UK – Buckle and Boots, The Black Deer Festival, Welshpool, to name just a few, but they were always so far away from Portsmouth, we wanted to bring some of the incredible talent the UK has to offer to a new audience who were crying out for something like this.

‘There can be quite a bit of negativity within the music industry. I wanted to show that we can all come together for a common purpose, to allow country music-lovers, regardless of age and background, a platform to enjoy not only their favourite country artists but to also discover some new ones.’

Already confirmed are BCMA Award-winners Kezia Gill and The Southern Companion, C2C performers Winter’s Hill, Square One and Morganway, iTunes Country Chart-toppers Gasoline and Matches and Danny McMahon with more to come.

Express FM’s Country Music Show DJ Russell Hill will be spinning the tunes to keep you dancing, while food, stalls, photo booth and a bucking bronco will also be available.

Country on the Coast 2019 opens at 6pm on Friday, April 26 with live music all day Saturday and Sunday. Weekend tickets are available at a special early bird price of £30. Go to book.events.