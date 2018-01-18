<!--NSTYLE=PSUB_Guide gig details--> Doffing the cap to one of the all-time greats – Led Zeppelin – at The Spring in Havant

It’s 50 years since the members of the world’s greatest rock band first got together in a small room in London’s Gerrard Street.

It’s 50 years since the members of the world’s greatest rock band first got together in a small room in London’s Gerrard Street to record their debut album.

To mark this event, the international sensation Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are embarking on their biggest tour yet. If you want silly wigs and naff impersonations then there are plenty of other ‘tributes’ out there. But if you want to experience the power and the passion of a Led Zeppelin concert, these are guys are for you.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are in their ninth year on the road and with concerts from London to Singapore and have had glowing endorsements along the way.

In 2017 they won Led Zeppelin tribute for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards as well as best tribute band in the UK overall.

They are even managed by Warren Grant – for the uninitiated, his father Peter was Led Zeppelin's mould-breaking manager.

The Spring, Havant

Friday, January 26

thespring.co.uk