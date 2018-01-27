The Deslondes, from New Orleans, follow up their impressive debut album with the equally fine Hurry Home.

Less country-inclined than its predecessor, the album finds the band roaming through a variety of styles – swampy southern roots, '50s rockabilly, and classic rhythm and blues which, with several members of the band singing lead on various songs gives the album a truly dynamic feel.

Hurry Home represents a sonic shift from the country-folk of their debut to a psychedelic, electrified soul sound, with a stronger emphasis on organ and electric guitar. The band split up songwriting and lead vocal duties among its five members, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Dan Cutler, John James Tourville and Cameron Snyder, continuing its democratic ethos and musical versatility.

'It’s a fitting title for this album because our lives and our songwriting revolve around leaving and returning, or searching for, home,' says the band. 'And home can be a physical place, a relationship, or a state of mind.'

Sticky Mike's Frog Bar, Brighton

Saturday, January 27

stickymikesfrogbar.pub