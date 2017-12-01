<!--NSTYLE=PSUB_Guide gig details--> Lau Turner Sims, Southampton Friday, December 1 turnersims.co.u

Pioneering contemporary folk trio Lau are celebrating their first decade, and the tour hits Hampshire tonight.

Comprising three of the UK’s finest traditional musicians, Kris Drever (vocals, guitar), Martin Green (accordion, wurlitzer, keys, electronics) and Aidan O'Rourke (fiddle), they have already racked up four awards for Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

And the members have scored an impressive number of individual awards and nominations along the way too.

Earlier this year they released their first ever retrospective album, Decade The Best Of 2007-2017. A compilation of the trio’s best tracks, it has been curated by Lau and Tom Rose (of Reveal Records) from the suggestions of their fans.