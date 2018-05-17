Painting the town red this weekend? Why not check these out?

Summer is getting in to full swing and the excitement is building for Mutiny Festival as tickets are selling like hotcakes

The likes of Craig David, Pete Tong, Sean Paul and Dizzee Rascal will grace King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27. Final release weekend tickets cost £75 with more details at mutinyfestivals.co.uk.

Tonight on the house front, GROOViX CUBE will be presenting a night of groovy house and disco at Acapulco on Albert Road, Southsea, in aid of Whizz Kidz charity; the line-up sees rising local DJs Siege, DJMB, King Carter and Mojan take to the decks to play on the finest house bangers. The event will take place from 8pm until 12:30 and will only cost £4! For more details, visit facebook.com.

On the disco front, not only has Funktifino sold out another Spinnaker Tower show tomorrow evening, this time with Danny Rampling, The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, will be hosting an Ohlala disco special with DJ Mella Dee.

Last year, Mella Dee came in to the spot light after dropping Techno Disco Tool, which received constant support across BBC Radio 1. Focusing in disco, techno and house with hardcore rave vibes, Mella Dee has seen releases on Lobster Boy Records (Redlight's imprint) and his own imprint Warehouse Music. Expecting good vibes from 10pm until 4am, standard tickets cost £5 with more details at facebook.com.

On Saturday, from 7pm until 11pm, SF Promotions is running a Royal Bedding Day gig in aid of Crisis at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road. The line-up features Fainites, Eyes To The Skies, Skinny Milk and The Stayawakes and tickets only cost £5. More details at facebook.com.

If alternative clubbing is more your scene, District returns to The Wedge with one of their famous pizza parties. The night promises indie, rock, pop punk and grunge anthems across both rooms with hundreds of fresh pizza slices up for grabs! Entry is £3 before 11pm with a tag on the Facebook event page or £5 on the door. For more details visit facebook.com.