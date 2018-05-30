Port Solent’s free music day was a hit, say organisers

Have your say

A COMMUNITY music event at Port Solent has been declared a big success.

The free event, which took place over the bank holiday weekend, saw hundreds of people flock to an event headlined by Portsmouth cover band The Bootlegs.

They were joined by Thee Sultan Sheiks and Cadency.

Lisa Fowler, from Port Solent, said: ‘We’re delighted to have hosted yet another popular live music event.

‘It was great to see so many people turn up for the occasion and really get involved; singing, dancing and totally embracing the music and sunshine.

‘We welcomed back Thee Sultan Sheiks and The Bootlegs, which the crowd thoroughly enjoyed, and new arrivals Cadency also went down a treat.’