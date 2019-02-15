Portsmouth band Jimmy B and The Death Rattles mark album release with a Joiners gig

Whatever else you might care to say about them, you can’t accuse this Portsmouth band of lacking in imagination.

Since Jimmy B and the Death Rattles were formed in late 2017 they have dedicated most of their time in the studio recording their debut album, Porno Taught Me How To Love.

An eclectic blend of art-rock, glam and punk, they draw influences from the likes of David Bowie, The Buzzcocks, Alice Cooper and Nick Cave.

Not just happy with a concept album, they are a concept band – hailing from the fictional city of Lux. Telling their story in their live shows, often performing with contortionists, flame eaters and performance artists, their tales continue on the album which follows the character Jimmy B through the city as he deals with drugs, alcohol, redemption and salvation, ultimately leading a group of freedom fighters to overthrow evil Queen Lyn Wyre.

The album is out tomorrow in digital and physical formats, and the band also plan to release tie-in graphic and prose novels by the end of the year as well.

The release is being marked with a gig at The Joiners.

JIMMY B & THE DEATH RATTLES

The Joiners, Southampton

Saturday, February 16

joiners.vticket.co.uk