Portsmouth clubbing with Sam Cherry

Sadly, the end of the summer is looming already but fear not as Victorious Festival is only a week away.

Victorious recently announced that the up-and-coming indie-rock band Trampolene are joining the bill and you can check out all of the set times in today’s pull-out inside The Guide.

Some of the big names heading to Portsmouth include The Prodigy, The Libertines, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Years & Years and Kaiser Chiefs! Friday tickets cost £40 while Saturday/Sunday cost £45 each and more details can be found at victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Before then though, kicking this week off, Drift, in Palmerston Road, will launch their brand new club night The Ark tonight from 8pm until 3am. Love Amplified take over upstairs, playing plenty of tech-house while Darren Crook brings a mixture of house, garage and hip-hop downstairs.

There’s free entry before 11pm to pairs who dress up as animals. Standard entry will cost £5 from 9pm, more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, Love Amplified present an exciting all-day tech-house event on South Parade Pier in Southsea. It’s great to see parties back at the venue! The event will take place from 3pm until midnight and the line-up includes Latmun (Hot creations), Will Taylor, Wheats, Soul Divide and many resident DJs. Tickets cost £15 with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road tomorrow night, District Portsmouth hold their American Frat Party, promising red cups, beer pong and plenty of coming-of-age high school anthems. It runs from 10pm until 3am and entry is £3 before 11.30pm and £5 after. More details at facebook.com.

Over at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk on Monday, Delight host their Enchantment Under The Sea UV Party, with free entry to those dressed as a fish and plenty of UV in the form of body painters, cannons and glow sticks. The party is from 10pm until 2am and entry is £4 with more at facebook.com.