Portsmouth Grammar School’s Chamber Choir sings to success in Best Classical Act at The Guide Awards

The chamber choir from Portsmouth Grammar School’s Chamber Choir took top honours in the Best Classical Act category.

They impressed when they performed with the internationally famous Tallis Scholars when they sang with accuracy and panache, unawed by their professional neighbours.

Gareth Hemmings, director of music at PGS, says: ‘We feel hugely honoured as we were up against some stiff competition.

‘We were grateful to have even been shortlisted for this – it is a privilege to feel that the music making of our young musicians is so appreciated by the wider community and I am proud that it has brought happiness and enjoyment to others, which is the greatest thing any musician could wish for.’

Portsmouth Choral Union was runner-up.