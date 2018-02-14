Portsmouth singer-songwriter Jerry Williams calls on her fans to help her realise her dream of playing in America

PORTSMOUTH’s indie-pop princess Jerry Williams has been picked by BBC Introducing to play in America at the prestigious South By South West (SXSW) Festival .

But the singer-songwriter, who is unsigned, has to pay for her and her bandmates to get to the huge music business showcase in Austin, Texas so they can perform on the BBC Introducing stage in March this year.

So to help raise the money Jerry, from Milton, has set up a fundraising page on the Pledgemusic crowdfunding website. And the campaign has already reached 40 per cent of its total with 23 days left.

Those who pledge can get personalised items from the independent artist, ranging from signed tour posters and handwritten lyrics through to a private concert at your home.

Jerry said: ‘The response has been completely overwhelming and I’m quite surprised at how supportive people have been. You put so much hard work in and don’t realise what people will do to help achieve your dreams.

‘It’s also a really fun way to sell stuff I wouldn’t usually sell, things like setlists and lyrics sheets and it’s really nice to work as a collective team. The furthest I’ve ever played is Germany, so to go to America, I just can’t believe it. It’s surreal, just the total dream.’

Each year thousands of artists from across the globe flock to Austin where record labels, booking agencies, PR firms and many more are scouting new talent.

Jerry has racked up millions of listens through streaming site Spotify, her track Mother has topped 5.2m streams alone. Last year Jerry won Best Produced Release by The Unsigned Music Awards and aged just 17 in 2013 she won The News’s Instant Star competition.

See her play at the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on Wednesday, February 21, supporting Me and the Moon.

To support Jerry go to pledgemusic.com/projects/jerry-williams