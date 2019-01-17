Portsmouth singer-songwriter Jerry Williams wants to find David at The Bar

PORTSMOUTH’S Jerry Williams starts the new year with her touching search for the inspiration behind her new single, David At The Bar.

The 23-year-old from Milton finished 2018 on a high by signing a trio of record deals - Royal Mountain Records in Canada, Big Picnic Records in the US and Ferryhouse Records in Europe, as well as being named as Topshop’s Favourite New Musician.

Bringing all of Jerry’s finest qualities to the fore, David At The Bar, which is out now, is the story of a heartbreaking encounter Jerry had in The Marmion pub in Southsea while watching a gig by fellow local performer Fugitive Orchestra.

‘David At The Bar is one of the most honest songs I’ve ever written, each line is so true as to what happened this night when I just got speaking to this man at a bar,’ Jerry explains.

The pair bonded when Fugitive Orchestra played a cover – and they both responded enthusiastically at the same time.

‘I just got talking to him about life and dreams and I went on to say that I’m a singer and I write songs and I’m giving this a good go.

‘And he was like: “Wow that’s amazing you’re really really going to live life to the full, you’re going to have a great life”.

‘Anyway, he went on to say that he’s an alcoholic, he’s got a baby on the way, he’s really scared about it and he feels like he’s ruined his life.

Jerry continues: ‘We just started crying together, which sounds really strange, but it was a lovely moment and I just felt this weird, bizarre connection to this man.

‘He said: “If you write a song about me I promise I’ll give up drink,” and I said: “You should give up drink anyway, but I will.”

Jerry Williams at Victorious Festival. Picture: Paul Windsor

‘The next day this song was written, I haven’t found him to tell him but I would love to find him. His name really is David and I literally just met him at a bar, and that’s what this song is about.’

The song’s accompanying video is filmed in The Marmion, recreating the meeting.

Having wowed audiences on a Europe and UK tour with Calpurnia, the band fronted by Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard, Jerry is about to embark on her own headline tour with dates in Germany before she returns to play five England dates, including The Joiners in Southampton on January 31.

Since winning The News’s Instant Star competition aged just 17, Jerry has been determined to break big.