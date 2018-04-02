Post-punk legend Kirk Brandon hits the road for an AKoustiK tour

Kirk Brandon is the voice of Spear of Destiny, Theatre of Hate and Dead Men Walking.

With more than 15 studio albums and countless single releases, his career now spans well over 30 years and he has enjoyed worldwide success with all three of the above bands

Over the last nine years, Kirk has released five solo acoustic studio albums, the Dutch Masters series, that have pulled tracks from all eras of his career, these albums have also featured many of the people Kirk has worked with and collaborated with over the years including Derek Forbes (Simple Minds), Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Mike Peters (The Alarm) and Clint Boon (Inspiral Carpets).

The latest of these solo acoustic albums entitled Dutch Masters Volume Five has already become the best seller in the series.

On his forthcoming AKoustiK tour, Kirk's intimate date in Southsea at the Tea Tray cafe on April 12 has already sold out, but there are still tickets available at his Brighton date next week.

The Prince Albert, Brighton

Thursday, April 5

ents24.com/brighton-events