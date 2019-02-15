Prepare for a (slightly late) St Valentine’s Day Massacre at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Since 2013 the St Valentines Day Massacre has challenged local bands to open up their hearts and cover love songs in support of the Youth Music charity.

Here they perform earnest, ill-considered, surprising, and sometimes triumphant cover versions of their favourite songs. A musical potluck of sorts – each act get 15 minutes of fame in which to play whatever they want, as long as the songs deal in love, lust or heartbreak.

This year features the most eclectic line up yet with noisy punks (Horseflies, Battery Hens and Make Them All Melt), R&B upstarts (Guilt Trippin’), folk favourites (Waif & Stray, Cyprian Sceptre and Halliwell), scene veterans (Hooch and Glorious Bulletheads) and special guests, the notorious Pompey 8310 Crew.

After selling out The Edge of the Wedge two years in a row the massacre graduated to the prestigious Wedgewood Rooms in 2018 for a rammed event that made more than £2,000 for the charity.

The legendary venue will be once again be transformed into a fairylight loveshack for the evening, and 2019 will also see the return of the mega-raffle with loads of prizes donated by some great local businesses and artists.

All proceeds go to the National Foundation of Youth Music. All donation will give musical education and equipment to children who wouldn't otherwise receive it. Tickets are just £5 in advance, £7 on the night.

ST VALENTINE’S DAY MASSACRE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Saturday, February 16

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk