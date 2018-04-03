Public Service Broadcasting head out on their biggest tour to date

Following the release of their critically-acclaimed album Every Valley and a sold-out UK-wide tour culminating in a spectacular performance at London’s Eventim Apollo, Public Service Broadcasting return with their Spring 2018 UK tour.

Each album from Public Service Broadcasting is a painstakingly crafted artefact, filled with the wit and passion of J Wilgoose Esq. and Every Valley is no exception. Recorded in former industrial town Ebbw Vale, and chronicling the vertiginous rise and devastating fall of the Welsh mining industry, PSB’s third album reached number four in the UK charts.

More than simply a showcase for this experimental musical outfit, the band’s live shows aim to fashion a narrative for the dispossessed voices of our history, taking us from the blackest deeps of the Welsh coal mines through the farthest reaches of space in one bound.

Fans of the band have come to expect as much from their extraordinary live shows, and resident set design guru and all-round visual mastermind, Mr B, is thrilled at the opportunity to once again blow these expectations clean out of the water with another set of heart-stopping blockbuster set-pieces.

They play the O2 Academy, Bournemouth on April 6 and The Brighton Dome the following night.

Go to publicservicebroadcasting.net