REVIEW: Cabbage in Southsea

Although Cabbage may have the most implausible name for a band, perhaps that’s the reason why Castle Road is packed to see today’s buzz band at the Record Store Day fair.

It’s an ungodly 1pm when the band take the stage and I suspect these five young lads would rather be tucked in their bunks on the tour bus.

Cabbage at The Wedgewood Rooms, April 21, 2018. Picture by Paul Windsor

Despite this the band rise to the challenge and make a wonderous psychedelic racket, finishing off the their short set with the wonderfully titled Uber Capitalist Death Trade.

Not surprisingly, afterward fans were making sure their Record Store Day purchase of the bands debut album were promptly signed.

The band had certainly woken up by the time they took to the stage at the Wedgewood Rooms for that evening’s headlining show.

Singer Lee Broadbant prowling the stage like The Fall’s Mark E Smith’s son, and I have to say Eoghan Clifford is the most accomplished guitarist I have seen since Blur’s Graham Coxon.

There is certain arrogance and swagger to the band, just like a certain other Manchester band that played here 24 years ago. Without sounding too patronising this band are a lot more articulate and have something to say in their songs.

The highlight of the evening sees the crowd chanting along with the band: ‘I was born in the NHS, I wanna die in the NHS.’ A glorious moment.

Cabbage are back at Victorious Festival in August, make sure they are on your list.