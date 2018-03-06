REVIEW: Dub Pistols at Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Thankfully the Beast from the East and Storm Emma had melted away and the temperature was rising nicely, particularly in the Wedgewood Rooms for Dub Pistols.

This was always going to be a proper Saturday night in Southsea, with the crowd rising from their hibernation and the band perfect for rising to a challenge.

Picture: Paul Windsor

Dub Pistols fired out a smorgasbord of hip-hop, ska, punk and drum and bass, with a healthy smattering of reggae thrown into the melting pot.

Every song hit the mark with verve and energy, and singer Barry Ashworth – the perfect ringmaster leading the charge – was full of energy that soon fed into the crowd as they jumped from the front of the venue to the back.

A rowdy rendition of The Stranglers’ Peaches was a particular highlight, before the band finished off the night with a cover of The Specials’ classic Gangsters.

As a firm festival favourite, it would be great to see Dub Pistols gracing Victorious Festival next.