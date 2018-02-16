REVIEW: Erasure at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Performing to a sold out crowd, Erasure soon reminded us just why the 1980s was a decade to be celebrated.

Supporting act Ekkoes primed us with electro synth-pop beats similar to the light-hearted disco from the American band the Scissor Sisters until Andy Bell took to the stage in sequins and Vince Clark a dapper suit.

During their time in the mid-eighties to late-noughties it’s worth noting that Erasure achieved a staggering 32 consecutive Top 40 hits in the UK. Opening with Oh L’amour we were immediately taken through a nostalgic journey weaving throughout their back catalogue to classics such as Ship of Fools, Chains of Love and Stop!

Through copious amounts of whisky and razzmatazz and some very glamorous backing singers, the pop duo entertained us all. The tour follows the new album; World Be Gone and current release; Take me to the Sky which has a more mellow rhythmic guise.

Blue Savannah proved popular closely followed by a cover of Blondie’s Atomic and ‘90s comeback hit Always.

A Little Respect saw in the encore and Erasure received quite the ovation, with the evening being a thoroughly delightful nostalgic journey.