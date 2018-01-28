REVIEW: Johnny Cash Roadshow at Portsmouth Guildhall

Have your say

Johnny Cash Roadshow Portsmouth Guildhall

‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash’ is how the multi-talented Clive John greeted the Portsmouth Guildhall before kicking off his masterful tribute set on Saturday night with Folsom Prison Blues.

John, along with his own Tennessee Three, Carter sisters, and a brass section, form the Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Established in 2003, the band celebrate the best of Cash’s forty-year career.

They played all the big hits, as well as nodding to the many different genres that Cash’s music spanned.

Folk, gospel, and rock and roll numbers made for a well-rounded and compelling set.

Particular highlights were the charming duets with June Carter (Amanda Stone) and a joyful rendition of Daddy Sang Bass.

An established country songwriter in his own right, Clive John also treated fans to a Cash-esque number of his own, September, which went down incredibly well.

By the time the band, naturally, finished the set with Ring Of Fire, the entire audience was on their feet and keen fans danced in the aisles.

John shone as the man in black, despite admitting he was suffering with the ‘man flu’, and he does an excellent job of capturing Cash’s legacy.

This show is a delight for any Johnny Cash fan.

JESSIE RAE DRABBLE