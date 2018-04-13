REVIEW: Lower Than Atlantis at Engine Rooms, Southampton

As the main lights went out the packed crowd began to chant ‘LTA,’ as the band members entered the stage one by one.

They opened their set with Had Enough, a single from their latest album, Safe in Sound. From that moment onwards, Lower Than Atlantis put a phenomenal level of effort into their performance.

Between the songs, the lead singer, Mike Duce. would interact with the crowd by talking to them, standing in the middle of the circle pit as he played along with the band and making sure that people were safe and enjoying themselves throughout the show.

The four-piece from Watford were musically talented and entertaining as they played a set of their hit songs from their albums.

However, one moment in particular that was memorable and intimate about this show was when Duce climbed into the middle of the crowd to play an acoustic version of their track Another Sad Song. The crowd sang along with Duce and their voices filled the room.

The encore consisted of two of their songs from their self-titled fourth album, making the crowd exert one final burst of energy as they danced and jumped along with the band.

As the final song came to an end, Duce decided to crowd surf around the room on top of a lilo, making this concert truly unforgettable.

SARAH PARRISH