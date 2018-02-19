REVIEW: Oh What a Nite at Ferneham Hall in Fareham

I’ve been a fan of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons for longer than I care to remember. Whenever a touring production heads to the area, I snap up tickets quicker than you can say Sherry Baby.

Oh What a Nite featuring the Jerseys was another to add to the list but sadly, it’s didn’t rank as one of the best.

The production, formed in Blackpool, is touring the UK for the second year in a row.

The four young men can sing. I don’t question that. The quartet dealt reasonably well with the songs when singing in harmony, belting through hits such as Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry and Let’s Hang On. Yet ironically, their best vocal performance was when they strayed off-theme and sang an Il Divo cover.

Compering the evening was Leye D Johns. Whilst initially he made me laugh, the repetitive jokes about his homosexuality got irritating very quickly. His self-indulgent Motown medley at the beginning of act two was a particular low point. He was joined by the Viva showgirls, four dancers who appeared, often redundantly, in various numbers throughout the show.

Nevertheless, some audience members were quite happy to dance the night away in Ferneham Hall.

Unfortunately, I felt that a cheap hotel in Benidorm would be a more appropriate venue.