REVIEW: Paul Weller, Brighton

It was a cold night in Brighton, but there was a warm reception as Paul Weller took to the stage.

Already warmed up by an excellent set from support act The Strypes, this was the first night of his new Live Arena Tour to support the 2017 album release, A Kind Revolution.

The loyal Weller crowd was in attendance in a packed Brighton Centre as Weller proceeded to play a fantastic selection of both old and new tracks covering his whole career.

Weller and the entire band, looking smart as always, entertained the crowd with classics such as The Style Council’s My Ever Changing Moods, Up In Suze’s Room and The Weaver through to songs from A Kind Revolution including Woo Se Mama.

This energetic set led to an interval, after which Weller returned for a selection of acoustic tracks including English Rose and Wild Wood.

NICK RALPH