REVIEW: Robert Plant at Portsmouth Guildhall

It’s the perfect time of year to feel like a kid at Christmas.

And I do, having witnessed Robert Plant grace the Guildhall stage with his band The Sensational Space Shifters.

A sell-out crowd are treated to an array of songs from recent albums Carry Fire, Lullaby And The Ceaseless Roar and 2005’s brilliant Mighty Rearranger.

The highlights though, are inevitably the numbers from his old band, Led Zeppelin, and Percy doesn’t disappoint, belting out That’s The Way, Gallows Pole, The Lemon Song, an astounding Babe I’m Gonna Leave You and set-closing classic Whole Lotta Love.

Considering he’s almost 70 years old, Mr Plant’s God-given voice is still in remarkably good nick, ranging from bluesy to effortless to downright haunting.

I’m still getting my head round the fact I’ve just been to see one of the most iconic voices in music, not to mention the singer for my favourite band. Ok, so I’m biased, but it could have been a disappointment. It could have been a sad reminder that age catches up with us all, even Robert Plant.

It could have been, but it wasn’t.

What a way to spend a Monday night.