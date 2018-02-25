REVIEW: That’ll Be The Day! at Ferneham Hall, Fareham

I must have seen That’ll Be The Day about 10 times over the years.

Judging by the sell-out crowd at Ferneham Hall, not to mention its non-stop hectic touring schedule, I’m clearly not the only one who’s fallen under its spell.

For an evening’s entertainment, look no further than this music marathon. From Buddy Holly to the Beatles, Dusty Springfield to Dionne Warwick, this show has everything.

With non-stop fabulous performances, it’s incredibly difficult to single out songs. For me, the first half highlight was Peter John Jackson’s rendition of My Prayer by Roy Orbison, which warranted a standing ovation from some audience members.

The second half was jam-packed with hits from the likes of Lynyrd Skynard, Madness, The Carpenters and Olivia Newton-John. The Queen medley and Hawaii Five-O drum sections were hugely popular.

However, it’s not just about the music. The various sections are broken up by comedy sketches between front-man Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson. The duo also perform fantastic impressions. Payne’s Mick Jagger is always a crowd favourite, whilst Anderson impressed with his uncanny send-up of Donald Trump!

The audience were on their feet for the finale concluding, as usual, with Status Quo’s Rocking All Over The World.

I couldn’t recommend this show more. However, you’ll have to be quick and beat me to the ticket office!

KAYLEIGH MILLEN