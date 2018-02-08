REVIEW: The Sherlocks at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Strobe-lighting kicked in and the sell-out crowd raised a huge cheer as indie-rock act The Sherlocks took to the stage and started to play.

From the moment they opened with Last Night from their debut album, Live for the Moment, their fans gave 100 per cent energy as they danced, jumped and moshed along to the music.

The Sheffield band clearly put in huge amounts of effort, putting on a powerful performance which had their audience captivated. Halfway through the show, the singer swapped his electric guitar for an acoustic and the band played songs such as Candlelight and Turn the Clock as the crowd joined him to sing along, holding their lighters and phone torches aloft. The atmosphere in the room was electric and they had the packed crowd eating out of their hands.

To finish the four-piece played their best-known tracks to date, the album title track and Chasing Shadows as the lively and enthusiastic crowd danced the night away.

As the band brought the last song to an end, the fans continued to sing after the band stopped playing. Their massed voices filled the room as the band stood in awe and thanked their fans for a great night.

After seeing The Sherlocks three times over the past two years, I can definitely say they continue to get better with every performance.