REVIEW: The Simon and Garfunkel Story, Portsmouth Guildhall

The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells the wonderful tale of the extremely talented Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Starting from their first meeting, whilst taking part in a school musical, through to their reunion concert in New York’s Central Park in 1981.

Comprising of a five-piece band led by Philip Murray Warson as Paul Simon and Charles Blyth as Art Garfunkel, the show included a large screen showing a constant stream of video and photos depicting the duos and American history of the time.

Warson and Blyth took the audience on a journey through each album covering many of the classics including Mrs Robinson, Scarborough Fair and America.

They ended with an encore of Bridge Over Troubled Water and The Boxer to a standing ovation.

Sounding incredibly like the real thing, the crowd were encouraged to participate creating a fantastic atmosphere.

Coupled with their mannerisms and looking like Simon and Garfunkel, this is the closest you will get to seeing the real thing.

Fans will not be disappointed with this amazing spectacle. The montage, narration and light show adds that extra element that propels what would normally be a tribute band, into a different league entirely.

STACEY KILLON