REVIEW: The Skids at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

The last year or two have seen a wave of 40th anniversary tours, some bands showing more enthusiasm than others.

The Skids could have followed the standard model of playing some old album tracks, encore with a couple of hits and leave with the ‘filthy lucre’ as John Lydon may have called it.

However as frontman and founder Richard Jobson told The Guide, they were determined to ensure that their current gigs and material were relevant to the modern era.

Having released Burning Cities, their first album for 37 years, the Dunfermline based outfit were at the Wedge on Wednesday night.

Local band The Glorias kicked the evening off with a strong set and The Skids were on the mark from the start. By the third track, the 40-year-old Of One Skin really had the crowd jumping.

Any band that can have a Pompey crowd singing along with The Saints Are Coming deserve credit and as the they rattled through the likes of Working For the Yankee Dollar, Masquerade and of course Into The Valley, the tempo seldom faded.

Jobson’s high energy stage antics, enthusiasm and engaging manner were in contrast to many of his peers and made this one of the few anniversary gigs that was as good as the first time around – if not better.

MARTIN COX