REVIEW: The Story of The Beach Boys, The Kings Theatre, Southsea

I often approach tribute bands with some trepidation. I’ve seen my fair share of terrible homages to countless musical icons.

Thankfully, this was not one of them.

The Story of the Beach Boys presented by the Beach Boyz tribute band is one of the most authentic and entertaining of such shows that I’ve attended.

Tommy Read was the front-man and what a job he did. From start to finish, his boundless energy was intoxicating. Be it his effortless falsetto, his audience interaction or his compering, he was simply fantastic. Providing fascinating facts about the history of Brian Wilson’s famous group, I learned so much.

The first half concentrated on the earlier music of the Beach Boys. Admittedly, I didn’t know a huge number of the tunes however the brilliant harmonies and instrumentals made it entertaining all the same. It’s a wonder such a sound can come from just five performers.

The second half was packed with more familiar hits such as Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Get Around and Surfin USA. Wipeout was an instrumental highlight while the audience also enjoyed singing Barbara-Ann with the group.

Good Vibrations closed the show to rapturous applause and a standing ovation before an energetic encore of Johnny B Goode.

Here’s hoping they come back to Portsmouth soon. God Only Knows, I’ll be going again!