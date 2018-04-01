REVIEW: Turin Brakes at the Wedge

Have your say

If a famous lager company made live bands, then Turin Brakes would be it. They are by far one of the best live bands in the business.

Touring to promote their latest album, Invisible Storm, Turin Brakes were welcomed by a sold-out crowd at the Wedgewood Rooms.

An eclectic mix of loyal fans filled the room as they took to the stage, starting with the opening track, Would You Be Mine, from the new album.

Continuing with new and old songs including Future Boy, Painkiller, Fishing for a Dream and Lost in the Woods, their melodic yet energised music wowed the crowd.

Following a short contractual break, they returned with a fantastic encore which lifted the room!

The band brought laughter with their crowd interactions.

Even the technical hitch didn’t pass without a jovial comment from Myer.

Plus, who knew they stayed in Fratton for a while?

Once again, an absolute fantastic show from this brilliant band.

I ran out of superlatives so I looked some up in a thesaurus, so here goes – splendiferous, resplendent, stupendous but most of all phenomenal.

Buy their albums, go and see them live, or both.

Probably the best live band in the world.

STACEY KILLON