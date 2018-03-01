Road trippin' with Amplifier as they progress 'to an almost zen-like state of being'

One of the best-kept secrets in British rock, Amplifier are on the road for their first UK tour since 2015.

As their press release has it, they are: 'More than just a band, Amplifier have progressed to an almost zen-like state of being.'

With countless gigs, 14 years and eight albums to their credit, 2017’s album Trippin' With Dr Faustus was described by the press as a 'career highlight' and was listed in the top 50 albums of the year by Classic Rock, Visions and Prog magazines.

The latest tour features a crowd-sourced setlist from their 100-plus song back catalogue which fans have voted for over the past six-months on the amplifierband.com website.

Support for the tour comes from Sheffield’s Awooga who release their titanic debut album Conduit on April 20 on Rockosmos.

Having already received support in the form of Daniel P Carter’s Rock Show and being basically the house band of BBC Sheffield’s Introducing Show, Awooga will provide the perfect dark counterpoint to Amplifier’s uplifiting vibes.

The 1865, Southampton

Friday, March 9

the1865.com