Rocker Ginger Wildheart's roots are showing as he takes his new solo album on tour

Wildhearts frontman Ginger reveals a new string to his bow on his latest solo album, Ghost in The Tanglewood, out today.

A seamless mix of country, folk, roots and rock, the record showcases Ginger’s song-writing maturity as he wears his heart and influences on his sleeve over 10 deeply personal tracks, channeling his emotions and and pouring his soul into every note.

Influenced by the likes of Steve Earle, Maria McKee, Tom Waits and Richard Thompson, it is roots music played by a working class Geordie raised on country and northern folk music.

'While leaning towards country music, my fairly unavoidable accent means that the songs come off less Willie Nelson and more Bobby Thompson, but every lyric is purely heartfelt and every song is as true a story as you’ll ever hear,' says Ginger. 'This stuff has always been in my blood since I was a wee nipper and it’s an honour to finally get it out for people to hear.'

'The songs largely deal with the traditionally taboo subject of mental health issues, specifically depression, which I have suffered from my whole life. Having recently weaned myself off medication, the music I make now serves as both therapy and comfort. I find relief in this music and hope that the songs bring a similar comfort to the listener.

'The narrative throughout is pretty confessional in nature, but I think the candid approach showcases the lyrics in a more bold and open way than a traditional rock album.'

Ghost In The Tanglewood began life as a Pledge campaign, with profits donated to The Samaritans, with the main the cause being suicide prevention.

'I shouldn’t need to explain how very important it is to make people aware of mental health issues and suicide prevention, but this is a subject that can never be talked about enough,' says Ginger.

'Speaking out about mental illness is currently our strongest weapon in the war against suicide. We still live in an age where governments and communities continue to largely ignore this problem, so anything that highlights this issue is a step in the right direction. I hope I can do more to raise awareness and be a small part of the change in attitude that is needed in regards to this issue.'

The Joiners, Southampton

Friday, March 9

joiners.vticket.co.uk