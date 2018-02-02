SEE: Full line-up and times for The Guide Award-winning Icebreaker Festival

Have your say

NEWLY crowned as the Best Event at Monday’s Guide Awards, the unsigned music showcase, the Icebreaker Festival returns this evening.

Taking place across 13 venues in Elm Grove and Albert Road in Southsea – from The Honest Politician to The Wedgewood Rooms, more than 160 acts will be performing today and tomorrow.

This year is the first time Icebreaker is expanding to take place on two days.

And they will also have BBC Introducing broadcasting live from The Wedgewood Rooms on Saturday evening.

Tickets cost £8 for Friday, £12 for Saturday, or £15 for both days. Go to icebreakerfestival.com/buy-tickets

The action kicks off from 6pm, and the full line-up is below.

Friday’s Line-up

The Fat Fox

10:05 Fainites

9:15 Sigma Falls

Foxer headline the Acapulco stage on Friday at Icebreaker 2018

8:25 The Wild Claims

7:35 The High Wire Act

6:45 Captain Trips

The Edge of The Wedge

Aviv and the Eunuch Horn play at The Loft on Friday. Picture: Paul Windsor

10:05 The Collision

9:15 Lucky 13

8:25 Station 47

7:35 Brother Deep

6:45 Nakamarra

The One Eyed Dog

Richard Morris headlines The Wedgewood Rooms stage on Saturday. Picture: Paul Windsor

8:45 Minque

7:55 Hang Dai

7:05 Crxsses

6:15 Allegory

The Loft

10:15 Coax

9:25 Mayfield Band

8:35 The Freedub Press

7:45 Kings & Castles

6:55 Aviv & The Eunuch Horn

The Royal Albert

11:00 The Paul Dillon Band

10:10 Jamin

9:20 Marmalade Moonshine

8:30 Richard Mayor

7:40 Calaveras

6:50 Matthews Cat

The Deco

10:15 Sleepwalker

9:25 Grim Ravine

8:35 Bring The Revolution

7:45 Pioneers

6:55 The Lost & Divided

6:05 Gravel Rash

Saturday’s Line-up

The Wine Vaults

10:15 The Machete

9:15 The Outlaw Orchestra

8:15 Lucid Rising

7:15 Yeehaa Granma

6:15 Cyprian Sceptre

5:15 Costellos

4:15 Mike Keating

3:15 Sunstreets

2:15 Aaron Pearce

The Wedgewood Rooms

10:35 Is Bliss

9:45 Melt Dunes

8:55 Type Two Error

8:05 Barbudo

7:15 Shoot The Duke

6:25 Deltorers

5:35 Flowvers

4:45 Broken Links

3:55 Submariner

3:05 Hercules Morse

2:15 Kayleigh Thomas & The Effectors

1:15 Bemis

The Deco

9:05 Morass Of Molasses

8:15 Core Of Io

7:25 The Dead Reds

6:35 Parallaxis

5:45 Fat Babe

4:55 Thuum

4:05 Dead Lettuce

3:15 Kilkovec

2:25 Tempest

1:35 Hummune

12:45 Grief Daddy

The Atrium

9:55 Roy Peplow

9:10 Fugitive Orchestra

8:30 Katie-Louise Ball

7:50 George Regan

7:10 Pedro

6:30 Justin Capps

5:50 Tom Millchamp

5:10 Alice Milburn

4:30 Max Cowley

3:50 Madeline

3:10 Hannah May

2:30 Chryssa Brown

The Honest Politician

8:15 Noyo Mathis

7:25 Battery Hens

6:35 Jesse Wyldes

5:45 Gloo

4:55 The Stayawakes

4:05 The Slm

3:15 Manreads

2:25 Carl Lewis: Track And Field

The Wedgewood Rooms

10:35 Richard Morris

9:45 Marley Blandford

8:55 Lily Garland

8:05 Southerlies

7:15 Winters Hill

The Fat Fox

10:15 Horseflies

9:25 Thieves By The Code

8:35 Skinny Milk

7:45 Radlouse

The Loft

10:00 Megan Linford

9:10 Terrible Humans

8:20 Twin Kimble

7:30 Jigsaw Eyesore

6:40 The Diamond Age

5:50 The Daytonas

5:00 Karmabomb

4:10 Blushes

3:20 Apex Sun

2:30 Arid Wave

The Edge of The Wedge

10:05 Bel Esprit

9:15 Veludo Planes

8:25 Me And The Moon

7:35 The Bayonettes

6:45 Omar Baba

5:55 Dutch Criminal Record

5:05 Waif & Stray

4:15 Charlie Moss

3:25 Isolated Islands

2:35 The Vitrines

1:45 Third Time Luckie

The One Eyed Dog

7:45 Arcade Hearts

6:55 Four Folds Law

6:05 The Dead Freights

5:15 Hows Harry

4:25 Only Sun

3:35 Clt Drp

2:45 Sad Palace

1:55 Fuzzwalker

1:05 Flying Machines

The Royal Albert

11:00 Archie Langley

10:10 Heir Of The Dog

9:20 Number 9

8:30 Ben Brookes

7:40 Aaron Middleton

The Wine Vaults

9:30 Temples Of Youth

8:45 Paige Munroe

7:45 Percival Elliott

6:45 Hannah Gypsy Wicks

5:45 Devin-Jade

4:45 Hallan

3:45 Chris Peace

2:45 The Velda Tides

Acapulco

9:50 Eyes To The Skies

9:00 Our Propaganda

8:10 Demonheads

7:20 The Bleechers

6:30 Inair

5:40 Saint Apache

4:50 Icuras Falls

4:00 The Gillies

3:10 Freazy

2:20 Free From Gravity

Acapulco

10:15 Foxer

9:25 Old Sarum

8:35 Brutum Fulmen

7:45 Crash Dive Sect

6:55 Fake Empire

Lord John Russell

8:00 Slick Minded Individuals

7:00 Wild Front

6:10 Dogsocket

5:20 The Chase

4:30 Ivi

3:40 Alibi

2:50 Palms & Pelicans

2:10 Electric Eden