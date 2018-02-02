SEE: Full line-up and times for The Guide Award-winning Icebreaker Festival

NEWLY crowned as the Best Event at Monday’s Guide Awards, the unsigned music showcase, the Icebreaker Festival returns this evening.
Taking place across 13 venues in Elm Grove and Albert Road in Southsea – from The Honest Politician to The Wedgewood Rooms, more than 160 acts will be performing today and tomorrow.
This year is the first time Icebreaker is expanding to take place on two days.
And they will also have BBC Introducing broadcasting live from The Wedgewood Rooms on Saturday evening.
Tickets cost £8 for Friday, £12 for Saturday, or £15 for both days. Go to icebreakerfestival.com/buy-tickets
The action kicks off from 6pm, and the full line-up is below.
Friday’s Line-up
The Fat Fox
10:05 Fainites
9:15 Sigma Falls
8:25 The Wild Claims
7:35 The High Wire Act
6:45 Captain Trips
The Edge of The Wedge
10:05 The Collision
9:15 Lucky 13
8:25 Station 47
7:35 Brother Deep
6:45 Nakamarra
The One Eyed Dog
8:45 Minque
7:55 Hang Dai
7:05 Crxsses
6:15 Allegory
The Loft
10:15 Coax
9:25 Mayfield Band
8:35 The Freedub Press
7:45 Kings & Castles
6:55 Aviv & The Eunuch Horn
The Royal Albert
11:00 The Paul Dillon Band
10:10 Jamin
9:20 Marmalade Moonshine
8:30 Richard Mayor
7:40 Calaveras
6:50 Matthews Cat
The Deco
10:15 Sleepwalker
9:25 Grim Ravine
8:35 Bring The Revolution
7:45 Pioneers
6:55 The Lost & Divided
6:05 Gravel Rash
Saturday’s Line-up
The Wine Vaults
10:15 The Machete
9:15 The Outlaw Orchestra
8:15 Lucid Rising
7:15 Yeehaa Granma
6:15 Cyprian Sceptre
5:15 Costellos
4:15 Mike Keating
3:15 Sunstreets
2:15 Aaron Pearce
The Wedgewood Rooms
10:35 Is Bliss
9:45 Melt Dunes
8:55 Type Two Error
8:05 Barbudo
7:15 Shoot The Duke
6:25 Deltorers
5:35 Flowvers
4:45 Broken Links
3:55 Submariner
3:05 Hercules Morse
2:15 Kayleigh Thomas & The Effectors
1:15 Bemis
The Deco
9:05 Morass Of Molasses
8:15 Core Of Io
7:25 The Dead Reds
6:35 Parallaxis
5:45 Fat Babe
4:55 Thuum
4:05 Dead Lettuce
3:15 Kilkovec
2:25 Tempest
1:35 Hummune
12:45 Grief Daddy
The Atrium
9:55 Roy Peplow
9:10 Fugitive Orchestra
8:30 Katie-Louise Ball
7:50 George Regan
7:10 Pedro
6:30 Justin Capps
5:50 Tom Millchamp
5:10 Alice Milburn
4:30 Max Cowley
3:50 Madeline
3:10 Hannah May
2:30 Chryssa Brown
The Honest Politician
8:15 Noyo Mathis
7:25 Battery Hens
6:35 Jesse Wyldes
5:45 Gloo
4:55 The Stayawakes
4:05 The Slm
3:15 Manreads
2:25 Carl Lewis: Track And Field
The Wedgewood Rooms
10:35 Richard Morris
9:45 Marley Blandford
8:55 Lily Garland
8:05 Southerlies
7:15 Winters Hill
The Fat Fox
10:15 Horseflies
9:25 Thieves By The Code
8:35 Skinny Milk
7:45 Radlouse
The Loft
10:00 Megan Linford
9:10 Terrible Humans
8:20 Twin Kimble
7:30 Jigsaw Eyesore
6:40 The Diamond Age
5:50 The Daytonas
5:00 Karmabomb
4:10 Blushes
3:20 Apex Sun
2:30 Arid Wave
The Edge of The Wedge
10:05 Bel Esprit
9:15 Veludo Planes
8:25 Me And The Moon
7:35 The Bayonettes
6:45 Omar Baba
5:55 Dutch Criminal Record
5:05 Waif & Stray
4:15 Charlie Moss
3:25 Isolated Islands
2:35 The Vitrines
1:45 Third Time Luckie
The One Eyed Dog
7:45 Arcade Hearts
6:55 Four Folds Law
6:05 The Dead Freights
5:15 Hows Harry
4:25 Only Sun
3:35 Clt Drp
2:45 Sad Palace
1:55 Fuzzwalker
1:05 Flying Machines
The Royal Albert
11:00 Archie Langley
10:10 Heir Of The Dog
9:20 Number 9
8:30 Ben Brookes
7:40 Aaron Middleton
The Wine Vaults
9:30 Temples Of Youth
8:45 Paige Munroe
7:45 Percival Elliott
6:45 Hannah Gypsy Wicks
5:45 Devin-Jade
4:45 Hallan
3:45 Chris Peace
2:45 The Velda Tides
Acapulco
9:50 Eyes To The Skies
9:00 Our Propaganda
8:10 Demonheads
7:20 The Bleechers
6:30 Inair
5:40 Saint Apache
4:50 Icuras Falls
4:00 The Gillies
3:10 Freazy
2:20 Free From Gravity
Acapulco
10:15 Foxer
9:25 Old Sarum
8:35 Brutum Fulmen
7:45 Crash Dive Sect
6:55 Fake Empire
Lord John Russell
8:00 Slick Minded Individuals
7:00 Wild Front
6:10 Dogsocket
5:20 The Chase
4:30 Ivi
3:40 Alibi
2:50 Palms & Pelicans
2:10 Electric Eden