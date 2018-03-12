Show the love for roots star

From floor spots in East Devon folk clubs to selling out the Royal Albert Hall, Steve Knightley takes you on a musical journey featuring the songs and artists that kick-started his writing.

Expect Show of Hands classics like Cousin Jack, Country Life, and AIG as well as material from the likes of Dylan, Carthy, Bowie, Springsteen, Radiohead and Tull that inspired him along his way.

Steve Knightley is the songwriting force behind Show of Hands, widely acclaimed as the finest acoustic roots duo in England, with four Royal Albert Hall sell-outs to their name.

The Exeter-based singer-songwriter writes the majority of material for the band, which also features multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer, and together they won the Best Duo accolade at the 2010 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and Best Live Act title in the 2004 Awards – the only category voted for by the public.

From a rock background, Knightley is known for his strong narrative songs, many inspired by people and places in his native west country and inventive lyrics.

His rock-style rant Country Life and anthemic rally call Roots were both nominated for Best Original Song in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards when Show of Hands won the category Best Live Act. A skilled musician, he plays numerous instruments from guitar to mandocello and South American cuatro.

Steve clinched the Folk Awards' Best Original song trophy in 2010 with Arrogance Ignorance and Greed, the title track of Show of Hands’ landmark album. Later, Steve appeared on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show with Show of Hands and performed the heartfelt tirade against bankers and bonuses, MPs and expenses.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Thursday, March 15

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk