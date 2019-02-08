Silent disco at The Spinnaker Tower, pumping house from Soundskape and drum and bass Serial Killaz in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Starting things off this week, WYLD Events present a silent disco at the top of The Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays.

DJs will battle it out at 100m up over three different channels: indie/rock, dance/R&B and pop/disco. Expect stunning views and plenty of great classics from 8.45pm-midnight! Tickets are £20 with more at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Acapulco Bar on Albert Road, Southsea tomorrow, DJ Rosso1031 (House Knights) will once again host his residency Soundskape to deliver plenty of pumping house and disco beats from 7pm until 11.30pm.

The line-up will see Rosso1031, DJ MB (recently nominated for a Guide Award!) and me under my Broken Beats alias (representing my label The Renegade Project); with all three of us showcasing our recent original house beats – some of which will be exclusive and unreleased – and keep the vibes rolling.

Best of all, it is completely free, which makes it ideal for if you’re a student or trying to have a cheap night out! Come join us, feel free to check out the details at facebook.com.

Over at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays tomorrow night, Enclosure will take place from 5pm until 3am; drinks will be half price from 5pm until 10pm, 3 club rooms will be available to explore (Jewel/Decadia/Kanaloa) and tickets cost only £5. More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight take over The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, promising their usual alternative goodness in the form of punk, rock, moshpits and relentless mixes. From 10pm until 2am, entry is only £4, with happy hour at 10pm, and more details can be found at facebook.com.

Next week, Concrete Thursdays at The Astoria will host jungle/drum and bass heavyweights Serial Killaz. The duo have had a career spanning a decade and currently run their own self-titled record label! Expect plenty of chopped breaks and sub heavy basslines from 10pm until 4am. Tickets cost £7 for students (£8 standard) and after-party tickets will be an extra £2. More details at facebook.com.