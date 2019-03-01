Sinful nights out, getting punky and a slice of northern funk in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

It’s been another big week for festival announcements in Portsmouth!

We now know that New Order will headline Sunday at Victorious Festival (after dropping a not-so-subtle blue ‘Monday’ sign down on the seafront) and South Central Festival announce the likes of Andy C, Armand Van Helden, Sigma and their Hotel Disco Stage. Exciting times ahead!

Tonight over at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Southsea’s largest free club night, Sin! is on. With something for just about everyone’s pop music taste, Sin’s residents DJs will play anthems from the last 50 years. Anything goes from Britpop to rock’n’roll to old school rave. Meanwhile in Room 2 (The Edge), 2PUNK2TWRK will play all your favourite pop-punk bangers from Weezer to Blink 182. Entry is free from 11pm until 2.30am with more details at facebook.com.

On Saturday, Beats and Swing return to The Wedge after their successful night with Roni Size (which was great for our local drum and bass scene). This time they bring with them Smoove and Turrell, a ‘Northern Funk’ outfit from Gateshead.

A perfect fit for the Beats and Swing brand, the outfit combine electronica, northern soul, funk and hip-hop in their live shows. They’re celebrating 10 years in the business with their latest release Solid Brass, which is a retrospective of their biggest tracks.

Support comes from Tuba Libres and Soul 45. Doors open 7.30pm, tickets cost £16.50 with more details at wedgewoodrooms.co.uk.

Meanwhile over at Bar 69 in Palmerston Road, DJs the Gustavo Brothers return for a night of funky beats. Free entry from 9pm until 1.30am with more details at facebook.com.

Next Thursday at The Festing in Southsea, Mother Acid’s host a night of punk and alternative live music from 7pm until 11pm. The line-up looks be a decent round up of local punk bands with headliners Radlouse alongside The Gillies, Hallan, Sleezy Shoes and Flange.

Entry is cheap at only £3 on the doors with more details at facebook.com.