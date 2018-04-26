With only a fortnight to go before this year's Southsea Punk Fest, the organisers found that the venue's manager had disappeared, along with their money.

Nelson's Bar and Restaurant, inside Southsea Leisure Park, Eastney, is now part-boarded up and no-one has been able to contact Peter Challis, who leases it from the park.

Having paid out for promotional materials, deposits to bands and hotel rooms, the organisers had lost hundreds of pounds.

But the local music community has rallied around, along with a few of the names on the original line-up, in a bid to cover some of the costs.

And the organisers have been able to put on a new event, dubbed Punkfest 2.0, with a hastily rearranged bill.

Doors open at 7pm, with sets from The Smokin' Prophets, Acid Attack, The Glorias, TV Smith and headliners The Members.

Entry is by donation in the bucket at the door.

Southsea Leisure Park would not comment on the incident when contacted by The News.

Southsea Punkfest 2.0

The Dockyard Club, Old Portsmouth

Saturday, April 28