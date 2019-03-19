Southsea punks Horseflies launch new EP, Lucidity, with a gig at The Festing

Horseflies' loud, oft-sweaty gentlemen effortlessly swing between real-world stoicism, punk-rock dance parties and paranoia filled late night horror soundtracks.

And at their next gig they are launching their new EP, Lucidity, the debut release on Portsmouth-based label Brutalist Records.

Formed in 2016 from current and ex-members of Deluxe Flamingos & Attack! Vipers!, Horseflies are a behemoth spouting intricately articulated, furious aural storms to shake your hips to.

They are joined by east London desert rockers The Howlers who have been hotly tipped by BBC Introducing as the south’s response to bands such as The Blinders and Avalanche Party.

Also playing are Southsea's own Make Them All Smile, who create raw, affectionate, heartfelt melodies on a platter of distorted nervous energy.

Opening will be Dad Hair’s collision of metallic post-punk, blackened-psych and good ol’ fashioned howlin’ noise rawk.

The night is promoted by Calamity Cratediggers.

Entry £5 on the door.

Get a ‘ticket and tape’ bundle, which will give you entry to the gig and a cassette copy of the limited edition EP for £9.05 from skiddle.com, but hurry, as there are only 30 copies of the tape.

CC#7

The Festing, Southsea

Saturday, March 23

facebook.com