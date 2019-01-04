Spice Girls, pirates and Back To School in the first Club Scene column of 2019

I hope everyone had a great 2018 last year and celebrated New Year’s Eve in style.

I had a bumping evening of all things house at the Food Music takeover at Lord John Russell with Portsmouth’s very own Shadow Child and Kry Wolf.

Tonight over at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays it’s Throwback Friday so expect all the rooms to be playing plenty of nostalgic pop, r’n’b, hip-hop and dance. Doors open from 5pm until 3am, and drinks are half-price until 7pm. Entry is £5. More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight Alt Night returns to The Astoria on Guildhall Walk for its first outing of 2019. The theme is ‘pirates’ so expect to see plenty of alternative Captain Jacks and mermaids rocking out to the finest selection of punk and indie bangers! Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am and advance tickets will get you a free tankard to claim.

More details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Dirty Disco present their Back to School night at The Astoria from 10.30pm until 3am. Selected drinks are £1.50 all night and the main room will be taken over by DJ Owen Baxter. More details can be found at facebook.com.

Next Thursday, Concrete present their Refreshers DnB Rave at The Astoria with rising producer/DJ K Motionz. Recently dropping his first album The Evolution with D-Stortion Records, the 19-year-old has gained more than 30,000 followers on Soundcloud and put out releases on the likes of Low Down Deep. Definitely one to go see if you enjoy a lot of jump-up/roller drum and bass. Tickets cost £6 and it is from 10pm until 2am. Supporting comes from NE.MAN and Plowman with more details at facebook.com.

If ’90s pop is more your thing, also on Thursday, Pryzm present their Pound Party with the ‘ultimate’ Spice Girls tribute takeover. From 10.30pm until 3am, Pryzm will have £1 entry, £1 booths, £1 hotdogs and £1.50 drinks which is great value if you’re after a cheap night out. More details at facebook.com.