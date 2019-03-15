St Patrick’s Day, post-punk and Motown in this week’s Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Recently I’ve had the pleasure of going to The Astoria’s Oh La La Saturdays and it always has great atmosphere, with the resident DJs always playing spot-on club anthems, throwing everything in to the mix and performing alongside live percussionists and saxophonists! Always a fun night.

Kicking this week’s scene off, Sin! returns to The Wedgewood Rooms to present one of Southsea’s largest free club nights. Promising to play anything pre-2010, you can expect everything from ’80s pop bops to ’50s rock’n’roll. DJ Pete Scathe will present Transmission in Room 2, which is going to be filled with alternative ’80s tunes and post-punk anthems. It is from 10.30pm until 2am. More details can be found at facebook.com.

On Sunday, Southsea Soulcial bring soul, funk and Motown to The Marmion in Southsea from 6.30pm until 10.30pm. One to attend for a chilled out Sunday evening and a great atmosphere. It’s free entry with more details at facebook.com.

Or, if you’re looking for a hectic Sunday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Pryzm in Guildhall Walk will provide a great fix as they are open from 10.30pm until 3am! Promising free entry to those who are part of the T-shirt tour, it looks to be fun one! Standard entry is £5 (£3 in advance). More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight at The Astoria, present one of the finest alternative club nights in Portsmouth, for those who prefer pop-punk and metal to hip-hop and R&B, with DJ Will Chump, who won Best DJ in The Guide Awards. Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

Next Wednesday, DJ Lemon is at The Royal Albert, promising to play plenty of classic anthems. Those who use to attend Chaos and It’s A Sin will know Lemon always get the right mood going for a top night. Expect plenty of indie tunes from 8pm until midnight, entry is free with more details at facebook.com.