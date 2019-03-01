Staggeringly Good’s House of Rapture hosts record Store Day competition winners Barbudo

Last year local boys Barbudo won a nationwide competition to find an unsigned act which would win the chance to have their album pressed and distributed across the UK.

It was put together by leading record manufacturer Sound Performance, with Record Store Day and Proper distribution.

Now Havant-based Barbudo are celebrating the release of the resulting eight-track EP Sunshine with a hometown show at the new House of Rapture venue.

Barbudo deliver pop-funk, disco, and MOR-electro with polished musicianship and pizzazz from their studio in the south of Hampshire.

Brothers Ben and Harry Stanworth have taken inspiration from the pioneers of funk, soul and disco, as well as acts such as Steely Dan, Shuggie Otis and The Isley Brothers, to give their contemporary sound a classic and stylish vibe that oozes charm.

They are supported by SACHA and Ban Summers, the new soulful lo-fi indie project from Edward Perry, who previously traded as The Boy I Used To Be.

Barbudo

The House of Rapture, Fratton

Friday, March 1

pieandvinyl.co.uk/events